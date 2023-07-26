CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte Lyft driver nearly experienced the final route of her life after someone opened fire on her vehicle last week in an attempt to hurt a passenger she had just picked up.

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department were called just before 8:40 a.m. July 20 to the Waterford Hills apartment complex in north Charlotte for a reported shots fire call.

When authorities arrived, they reportedly found multiple shell casings and several vehicles with bullet holes in them, including the Mitsubishi Mirage operated by the Lyft ride-share driver.

Court documents obtained by Queen City News detail that suspect Junisha Stewart, 32, allegedly targeted her relationship partner at the time of the shooting.

Per the documents, “the victim attempted to leave the defendant’s home after an argument,” and they had ordered a Lyft.

The vehicle arrived at the apartment complex off West W.T. Harris Boulevard.

When the victim got into the vehicle, police say the suspect “ran behind the motor vehicle and fired eight to 10 rounds from a handgun striking [the vehicle in] the passenger side window.”

A second parked vehicle was also hit by gunfire.

Authorities were able to find the suspect due to a trail of damage which allegedly included “the door she knocked off the hinges in her apartment patio, and all of the shell casing leading from the parking lot to her apartment.”

Neither the Lyft driver nor the suspect’s partner were physically hurt in the shooting.

Stewart was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a weapon into a moving vehicle, and injury to personal property.

She was being held on a $100,000 bond but was released three days after the shooting.