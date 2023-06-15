CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The LYNX Blue Line service in South End was briefly suspended Thursday due to an ‘altercation’ on the light rail, according to CATS.

The incident happened around 5:00 p.m. on the train near the 3100 block of South Boulevard near Chick-Fil-A.

Police say two people were fighting on the train, and when it stopped, the fight moved onto the platform area.

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

Medic confirmed someone was taken to the hospital after being seriously injured from stab wounds; however, CMPD later clarified both individuals sustained ‘minor, non-life threatening cuts.’

Officials say service was stopped between New Bern and Archdale stations with a bus bridge in place.

Officers said both subjects were identified, and appropriate charges are being evaluated as the investigation continues.

Delays were expected; however, CATS said the service resumed around 6:20 p.m.