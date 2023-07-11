CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — TTX Company- a major provider of railcars and related freight car management services- is moving its headquarters to Charlotte, Governor Cooper announced Tuesday.

The move will create 150 jobs and invest $14.5 million in Mecklenburg County.

“Designated as the number one state in the nation do to business for the second year in a row, our quality of life, infrastructure and talented, well-educated workforce lets companies know they will find success in North Carolina,” Governor Cooper said.

TTX currently has a repair operation in Charlotte, and maintenance operations in North and South Carolina

TTX is currently headquartered in Chicago and has invested $6 billion in additional railcars over the past 10 years.

“We believe Charlotte presents a unique opportunity for TTX that provides for strategic partnerships to strengthen our business,” Thomas F. Wells, President & Chief Executive Officer for TTX Company, said. “Our company is positioned to provide strong rail and freight car management services from the Charlotte metro area – as such, we are excited to partner with local innovators, business leaders, and academic institutions to drive value for the North American rail industry and the local economy.

Wells also says he looks forward to welcoming the new talent who joins the team.

Headquarters operations are expected to begin in Charlotte in mid-2024, with all corporate staff moved into the building by the end of 2024, according to Brian Powers, TTX Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer.