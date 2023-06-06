CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A heavy police presence was seen shortly before sunrise Tuesday morning around a major accident involving a car rollover.

A mangled car was seen upside down near Dilworth Neighborhood Grill on Morehead Street.

A K9 was also observed on the scene, however, it was unclear if the K9 was searching for someone and we are working to learn more on this. Injuries are unknown at this time.

Traffic was shut down on Morehead while the investigation and cleanup took place.

This is a developing story and we’ll have more details as they come into the newsroom.