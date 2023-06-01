CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man arrested, accused of being involved in a 2020 murder in Charlotte is now nowhere to be found.

Jamaal Porterfield is accused of being an accessory to a double-murder case that happened almost nearly three years ago on Kilbourne Drive in east Charlotte.

Porterfield was initially arrested in West Virginia on that charge. He posted bond but his attorneys said on Thursday that, since then, he’s disappeared.

“I’ve had no contact with him. I’ve reached out to him with the numbers I’ve had. I can’t tell you anything about where he is or why he’s not here,” Porterfield’s attorney said in court.

The judge, in this case, revoked the $50,000 bond Porterfield was under. A warrant is now out for his arrest.