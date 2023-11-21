HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Queen City News is learning more about a Charlotte man who is accused of bringing a knife to a high school campus.

Luis Antoni Berry is accused of bringing a pocketknife on campus around dismissal time at North Mecklenburg High School Monday afternoon.

An attorney representing the 45-year-old father spoke exclusively to Queen City News. Berry’s attorney, Mark Jetton says his client was protecting his daughter.

He says Berry was at the school to pick up his daughter when he got a call from her crying about a group of boys that were trying to jump her. Jetton says his client got out of the car and walked on campus to get his daughter to safety. Jetton says his client is an active father who is not a troublemaker.

North Mecklenburg Principal Stephanie Hood sent a voice message to parents explaining the incident. She says a school resource officer “intercepted and averted what could have been a tragic incident.” She says no one was injured and Huntersville Police arrested Berry.

Queen City News contacted the district about the incident after claims were made on social media that Berry was responding to his child being bullied. A district spokeswoman says they do not know the parent’s alleged motives and included a link to the district’s anti-bullying measures.

Berry is facing several charges including weapon on school property, assault with a deadly weapon (non-injury), trespassing, and disorderly conduct.

Berry is due in court on December 19, 2023, at 9 a.m.

Berry told Queen City News he is permanently banned from the campus outside of picking up his daughter, and he is not allowed to get out of his vehicle.