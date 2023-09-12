CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man charged in several sexual assault and attempted kidnapping cases in Charlotte and Huntersville is due to appear in court on Tuesday.

Kelvin Rene Mejia Ortiz, 31, is scheduled to appear in Mecklenburg County District Court, for the morning session, on various charges including felony first-degree rape, felony first-degree attempted kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, and sexual battery.

Ortiz was wanted in connection to multiple cases across Mecklenburg County, including two sexual assaults and three attempted kidnappings, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

All victims of Ortiz that CMPD has identified at this point are Hispanic women, authorities said. Ortiz would speak both English and Spanish to his victims.

Ortiz has been charged in connection to five cases, three located in the Steele Creek Division, one located in the Westover Division, and another located in Huntersville.

Ortiz was located by Steele Creek officers on Saturday, Sept. 9, in his Jeep shortly after 7:30 p.m. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to uptown Charlotte for questioning before he was charged and transported to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

According to CMPD, Ortiz would follow his victims in his Jeep before using a weapon to intimidate them into leaving with him.

Ortiz was booked at 5:02 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 10. He is being held on a $1.3 million bond.