CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man is facing multiple charges including murder in connection to the fatal shooting of a Charlotte woman back in October, CMPD said.

The shooting and robbery happened on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, shortly before 10:30 a.m. in the 7100 block of Snow Lane.

As CMPD officers arrived at the scene, they found Ahylea Willard, 32, with an apparent gunshot wound in a grassy area of an apartment complex. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her jewelry and her Mercedes-Benz C250 had been stolen; police believe by her alleged killer.

“She was love. She loved everybody; she helped everybody. She was loved,” Mary McMaster, her mother, told Queen City News back in October.

McMaster, who lives in Randolph County, said she discovered the news of her daughter’s death as she left church Sunday morning, October 23.

The sermon that morning was from Isaiah 65:22.

She had spoken with her daughter Saturday night, a two-minute conversation, because she simply felt the pull to do so.

“I just felt this urge to call her. I called her,” Mary said. “‘Baby girl, what you doing?’ She said, ‘I’m out eating.’ I said, ‘I’m not going to hold you. I just want you to know that I love you, and I want you to be safe.’ I wish I would’ve stayed on longer.”

On Monday, Nov. 28, members of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, Greensboro PD VCAT, and the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tyquawon Parker, 27, in Guilford County, on outstanding warrants for the following: murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and firearm by a felon.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.