CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man has been arrested in connection to 10 possible arsons in the Charlotte area, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Officials say 55-year-old Raymond Cureton was arrested the evening of October 2 in connection with multiple intentionally set fires, including one near Paul Buck Boulevard and Chipley Avenue, on September 21.

Investigators say a firefighter was minorly injured in that fire and $100,000 in damage occurred.

BREAKING: Charlotte Fire is responding to another house fire Thursday morning, this one in east Charlotte. (Video courtesy of @CharlotteFD)



DETAILS: https://t.co/vAlYWRN8ns pic.twitter.com/BcrelvARLN — Queen City News (@Queen_City_News) September 21, 2023

Cureton is being held on a $170,000 secured bond and is charged with the following:

Two counts of second-degree arson

Seven counts of burning personal property

Felony breaking and entering

First-degree trespassing

Cureton’s next court date is scheduled for the afternoon of October 24, according to NC Courts. Investigators say they are still determining which fire Cureton may be connected to.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.