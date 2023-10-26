CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man has been identified and charged with sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl back in 2014, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Travon Levi Woods, 33, who was 24 years old at the time of the abuse, has been charged with the following:

Statutory rape

Two counts of statutory sex offense

Four counts of indecent liberties with a minor

CMPD said on August 13, 2014, at 11:32 p.m., officers responded to a sexual assault call in the 3200 block of Shamrock Drive. As officers arrived at the scene, they spoke with a 13-year-old girl who said that she had been sexually assaulted by a man.

The young girl was transported to a local hospital at that time where a sexual assault kit was collected. Woods was identified through DNA association in the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) in 2016, CMPD said.

At that time, Woods was incarcerated on unrelated charges at the Alexander Correctional Institution in Taylorsville, N.C., CMPD explained.

Upon release from prison, on October 4, Woods was transferred to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office where he was served with warrants in connection to the sexual assault cold case.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.