CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man is facing a slew of charges in connection to a shooting that happened at a popular uptown Charlotte park this weekend, according to CMPD.

Kashif Simmons, 37, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill-inflicting serious injury, and discharging a firearm in city limits.

The shooting happened shortly before 4:00 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at Romare Bearden Park in the area of 300 S. Church Street. Officers working in the area on Sunday heard gunshots and began to circulate for the source of the gunfire, CMPD said.

Officers were able to locate two people in the park who had sustained gunshot wounds. The two victims were rushed to the hospital for treatment, CMPD said.

CMPD said they were able to quickly locate and take Simmons into custody on Sunday. Police said the three people involved were in some sort of verbal argument, which led to the shooting.

A firearm was recovered from the scene. At this time, CMPD said they are not looking for any other suspects in this case. Anyone with further information about this incident can leave information anonymously by contacting Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.