CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was charged for murder in Baltimore for a north Charlotte shooting death that occurred last month.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said detectives traveled to Baltimore Wednesday, July 26. While CMPD was there, 27-year-old Dominic Miller was reportedly arrested by the Baltimore Police Department on unrelated charges.

CMPD said detectives signed a murder warrant for Miller on Thursday for the death of Corbin Street, 32. Street’s next of kin has been notified of the arrest warrant.

On June 20, officers received a call for service regarding a vehicle crash in the 10300 block of Arthur Davis Road off Old Statesville Road. The caller indicated the driver of the vehicle, Street, was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Street was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The CMPD Homicide Unit would like to thank the Baltimore Police Department for their assistance.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.