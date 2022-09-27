CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man has been charged with murder and the victim has been identified in a shooting that happened last Friday outside an east Charlotte arcade, CMPD said.

The fatal shooting happened just after 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, in the 6400 block of Albemarle Road.

As officers arrived at the scene, they found Tahiti Henderson, 31, with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries, police said.

CMPD said officers at the scene encountered an armed suspect, later identified as Johnny Warren, 45, and were able to de-escalate the situation. Warren was taken into custody at that time.

Warren has been charged with murder in the death of Henderson.

The investigation into this case remains active and ongoing. Anyone with further information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.