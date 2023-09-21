CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 45-year-old man was killed in an Interstate-85 crash Wednesday night, according to NC State Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to the single-vehicle accident off the southbound lanes near mile marker 37 around 10:30 p.m. An initial investigation determined that a speeding vehicle was driving in and out of traffic before running off the road and into the median shoulder.

The driver overcorrected, causing the vehicle to overturn several times, before an ejection.

Troopers said the driver, Greg Allen Cook, 45, died at the scene. The investigation concluded that Cook was not wearing his seatbelt and was under the influence of alcohol.

NC State Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate this deadly crash.