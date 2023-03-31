CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man has died in the hospital this week after a driver ran a red light, causing a three-vehicle crash in west Charlotte, CMPD said.

The multi-vehicle accident happened at 3:44 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at the intersection of Wilkinson Boulevard and Morris Field Drive.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

As CMPD officers arrived at the scene, they located a 2008 Ford Edge with front end damage, a 2019 Toyota Corolla [Yellow Cab] with right side and roof damage, and a 2009 Nissan Altima with right side damage.

Medic transported the driver of the Ford, Terence McBride, to Novant Health with minor injuries.

Leon Daniels and Judith Daniels, both passengers in the Toyota, were taken to Atrium Health Main with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Nissan, Linda Wharton, declined transport to the hospital, police said.

According to CMPD, the Toyota and Nissan were traveling southeast on Wilkinson Boulevard. The Ford, driven by McBride, was traveling northeast on Morris Field Drive. Police said McBride failed to stop at a red light, entered the intersection, and struck the Toyota causing the vehicle to slide to the left and collide into the right side of the Nissan.

The Toyota then overturned once and came to rest upright, CMPD said.

McBride was cited for driving with a suspended license, having an expired registration, and driving with no vehicle insurance.

On Wednesday, March 29, the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that Mr. Daniels was pronounced deceased at Atrium Health Main due to injuries from the crash.

Following Daniels’ death, detectives obtained an arrest warrant on McBride for misdemeanor death by vehicle. The investigation into this crash is active and ongoing.