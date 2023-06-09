CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man died on Friday, June 9, due to injuries he sustained during an Uptown shooting on Thursday, June 1, according to CMPD.

Martell Davis, 26, was identified as the victim killed.

Brandon Allen, 35, was identified as the suspect. Police say they arrested him on the day of the shooting and charged him with the following:

Attempted murder

Assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury

Discharging a firearm in the city limits

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. near the 300 block of North Brevard Street, which is extremely close to the Spectrum Center.

Officers say they heard a gunshot and saw Allen fleeing with a gun. He was caught and taken into custody without incident.

Authorities then found Davis with a gunshot wound; he was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, reports stated.

Davis was pronounced deceased due to those injuries, and officials advised his next of kin has been notified.