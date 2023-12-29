CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte man died this week from injuries he sustained in an east Charlotte shooting back in October. The suspect was arrested again, this time charged with murder, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Terry Lowery, 31, was initially charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries back on Oct. 24. His charges were upgraded to murder on Thursday, Dec. 28.

The shooting happened on Thursday, Oct. 19, around 2:30 p.m. in the 5200 block of North Sharon Amity Road in east Charlotte, CMPD said.

As officers got to the scene, they found Donyelle Hill, 20, who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital at that time with life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday, Dec. 28, Hill passed away from injuries he sustained in the shooting. On the same day, CMPD said Lowery was located and taken to the Law Enforcement Center in uptown Charlotte where he spoke with detectives. He was then charged with murder.

Lowery is being held at the Mecklenburg County Jail without bond.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.