CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was shot and killed in the University area and a homicide investigation is underway Wednesday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots sometime before 11 a.m. near 10000 University Village Blvd. A man was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no motive or mention of an arrest and this remains an active investigation.

This is a developing story and we’ll have more information as it comes into the newsroom.