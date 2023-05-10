CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police say the crash happened on May 4th, just before 6 a.m.

Officers say that they found a man lying on the road with serious injuries after being struck by a 2017 Ford Fusion. This was in the 11200 block of North Tryon Street near I-485. The man was taken to Atrium Health Main with life-threatening injuries but later died.

Investigators claim that the pedestrian, 53-year-old Jay Lynch, was walking in the road wearing dark clothing and in a poorly lit area when he stepped in front of the car. The driver of the Ford, 30-year-old Paul Hunter, swerved to the left, trying to avoid Lynch, but was unuseful.

Officers say they do not believe speed was a factor in the crash; however, they suspect that Lynch may have been impaired. Police are waiting on a toxicology report to come back.

This is still an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Pressley at 704-432-2169, Extension 2, or contact Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600 or at crimestoppers.com.