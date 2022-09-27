CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man who was found on the ground dead while officers were responding to a welfare check in southwest Charlotte last Thursday has been identified.

CMPD said Eric Behrends, 29, was found laying on the ground in the 12400 block of South Tryon Street just before midnight on Thursday, Sept. 22. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

CMPD said the investigation into the man’s death is active and ongoing. There was no mention of a potential suspect or motive in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak to a homicide detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.