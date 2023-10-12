CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two young men have been charged with murder in connection to the deadly shooting of a man in northeast Charlotte, authorities announced.

The victim in this case has been identified as 22-year-old Kai Jua Hall. His family has been notified of his death, CMPD said.

The fatal shooting happened shortly after 10:00 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, in the 1900 block of Pavilion Boulevard. As officers arrived at the scene they found Hall with apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The next day, on Wednesday, CMPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team and SWAT arrested Deandre Spencer, 23, and Dillon Spencer, 19, and charged with murder.

Both were transferred into the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

CMPD said Deandre Spencer is also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.