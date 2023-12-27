CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police is investigating a collision where a wheelchair pedestrian was struck and injured by a vehicle in southwest Charlotte and later passed away from injuries.

On Tuesday, Dec. 5, around 9:15 a.m., officers responded to the 2200 block of Contemporary Place about a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle.

The pedestrian, Rontrey Digsby, 37, was operating a motorized wheelchair and was transported to a local hospital where he was later released.

On Dec. 18, Digsby requested Medic due to complications from injuries he sustained in the crash, officials said.

Medic transported Digsby to a local hospital where he later died. The next day, on Dec. 19, CMPD started an investigation into the incident.

The investigation shows Digsby was navigating the parking lot of The Addison at South Tryon apartment complex in a motorized wheelchair when he was hit by a 2008 Toyota Camry driven by a 43-year-old man.

Police say speed and impairment are not believed to be factors in the collision, but toxicology reports are pending. Digsby’s next of kin has been notified of his death.

This investigation remains active. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information can contact Crime Stoppers at 704-336-1600.