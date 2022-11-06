CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in east Charlotte overnight, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 3 a.m.near 4300 Central Ave. in east Charlotte. A man was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

CFD, Medic, the DA’s Office, victim services, operations command, and CSI were among the departments that responded to the scene.

There is no motive or mention of an arrest and this remains an active investigation.