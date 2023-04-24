CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man died after his SUV left the roadway on Eastway Drive, went airborne and hit a sign late Thursday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said officers responded to the crash around 10:13 p.m. on April 20 in the 100 block of Eastway Drive.

A Nissan Rogue was found off the right side of the roadway with “extensive damage.”

Medic pronounced the driver, identified as 34-year-old Luis Adrian Garcia, dead at the scene.

Detectives said the preliminary investigation indicated that Garcia was traveling north on Eastway above the speed limit. Investigators said he could not maintain his lane, veered off the right side of the road, went airborne and struck a sign.

Police said speed and impairment are suspected to be contributing factors in the crash.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing, police said. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to call Detective Kupfer at 704-432-2169, extension 1.