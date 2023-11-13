CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department identified the man hit by the Amtrak train in northeast Charlotte as 26-year-old Eddie Antonio Rodriguez Jr.

The incident happened on Friday, Nov. 3, around 4:20 p.m. near the 7500 block of Old Concord Road.

Officials say Rodriguez was standing in the southbound tracks on Norfolk Southern Property. This was not a location where the trail tracks cross a public highway.

Medic pronounced the victim dead at the scene and no one on the train was injured.

The investigation into this case remains ongoing.