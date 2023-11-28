CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Detectives are asking for the public’s help in finding 32-year-old Anthony Richard Boyle, who disappeared from his family’s home Tuesday afternoon, according to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD).

Officials say Boyle was last seen around 4:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Sunset Village Drive on Tuesday, November 28. This is off Sunset Road and near Oakdale Road.,

Anthony Boyle (CMPD)

According to authorities, Boyle is impacted by a cognitive impairment and may need help.

Boyle is described as a black man standing 6 feet, 1 inch, and weighing 150 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a light-brown hoodie, blue jeans, shoes described as slides, and a yellow-striped t-shirt.