Alexander Louis Miller has reportedly been missing since Monday, Sept. 4. He is believed to be driving the Toyota Tacoma pictured. (CMPD)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 23-year-old man last seen in the University City area has been missing since Monday, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

CMPD is seeking Alexander Louis Miller, who was last seen in the 9800 block of Mary Alexander Road, near the UNC Charlotte campus. Officers say his friends and family are concerned for his safety.

CMPD said Miller is known to frequent trails and campsites in Uwharrie National Forest in Montgomery County and Crowders Mountain in Gaston.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black shorts, white socks and Adidas slides. He is believed to be driving a 2022 red Toyota Tacoma with N.C. tag HBS-8709 with a roof-top tent.

Anyone with information on Miller’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.