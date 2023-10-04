CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A suspect is being sought in connection to an armed robbery that occurred in the SouthPark Mall parking deck, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

The crime occurred at 4400 Sharon Road in a parking deck at the mall around 9:14 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 2, according to the police report.

An initial investigation stated that a man was approached by an unknown suspect and robbed at gunpoint of his personal items, which included cash.

CMPD has not released any information on a potential suspect. No injuries were reported.

This is the second incident at the high-end retail mall in the last few months. In August, two suspects robbed the Belk department store. An employee told officers two people entered the store and tried to flee with multiple items including Ralph Lauren children’s clothes.