CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man will most likely spend the rest of his life in prison after five girls testified against the former family friend, according to the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office.

The girls, between the ages of 12 and 18, took the stand against 66-year-old Angel Guzman-Lobo, who was found guilty by a jury of assaulting them when they were between seven and 12 years old.

The DA’s Office says that Guzman-Lobo befriended several Charlotte families with young girls living with them. He met these families through his family members or through his church. Guzman-Lobo then told families that he needed a place to sleep, and they offered him a place to stay in common areas of their homes, often on the couch.

When parents and other adults left the room, Guzman-Lobo would assault the girls, the court says. In 2017, one of the girls told her mother that Guzman-Lobo had assaulted her.

Officials say that in an interview with Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, Guzman-Lobo confessed to assaulting three young girls. After his arrest was made public, two more families came forward to report abuse by Guzman-Lobo.

The DA’s Office says that on April 14, 2023, Guzman-Lobo was found guilty of four counts of statutory sexual offense with a child by an adult and seven counts of indecent liberties with a child. A Judge then sentenced him to 50 to 70 years in prison.

April is recognized as Child Abuse Prevention Month and Sexual Awareness Month. The DA’s Office states that anyone, whether a parent or not, can help prevent child abuse.

Parents and caregivers can learn more about how to educate children against abuse HERE.