CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A jury has convicted a man of involuntary manslaughter over three years after a Charlotte man was killed, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg District Attorney Spencer Merriweather III.

On August 22, 2020, authorities say Johnathan Andre Ramsey and then-35-year-old Billy Clay McKay Jr. were involved in a “disagreement” at McKay’s house. Ramsey was accused of returning to the home to assault McKay, who died soon after arriving at the hospital.

Ramsey’s trial started on October 23, 2023. The DA’s Office says they pursued a second-degree murder charge against now-35-year-old Ramsey in connection with the incident. However, a jury found Ramsey guilty of the lesser offense of involuntary manslaughter.

Officials say Ramsey admitted to habitual felon status, and Superior Court Judge Sally Kirby-Turner sentenced Ramsey to between 13 years and 3 months to 16 years and 11 months in prison.