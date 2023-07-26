CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A jury has convicted a 79-year-old man for the death of two people, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg District Attorney’s Office.

The Char-Meck DA says Caldwell Cole was sentenced to life in prison after a jury found Cole guilty of two counts of Murder, two counts of Attempted Murder and discharging a

firearm within an enclosure to incite fear.

Superior Court Judge Trosch presided over the trial. The jury reached the guilty verdict on July 26, 2023, over two weeks after the proceedings began on July 10.

Investigators say that, on the morning of Nov. 9, 2019, Cole was asked to leave a home in the 2700 block of Lytham Drive near South Mecklenburg High School. Cole left to grab a fully loaded revolver and 18 rounds from his home before walking behind the Lytham Drive home to fatally shoot 40-year-old Janet Scronce and 39-year-old Furahn Morrow, reports stated.

According to authorities, Cole then went into the home to shoot Tildon Hoyle and Douglas Bolton. Other people in the home restrained Cole until officers could arrive.