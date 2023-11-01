CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — New surveillance photos have been released in connection to a CATS bus stabbing that seriously injured a man Wednesday afternoon, CMPD said.

The violent incident occurred around 2:26 p.m. on Nov. 1, in the 100 block of East Sugar Creek Road. CATS officials said as the bus was traveling outbound, an altercation occurred between two passengers, which resulted in one of them being stabbed “multiple times” by the other.

New photos were released on Thursday by Charlotte Crime Stoppers:

“CMPD needs help identifying this suspect who was involved in a stabbing on the CATS bus on November 1, 2023, at about 2:20 pm. Call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 with your anonymous tip for cash leading to an arrest,” Crime Stoppers shared on Thursday.

Following the violent attack, the operator of Bus 2675 contacted the Bus Operations Command Center to request Medic and police. CMPD said, so far, no arrests have been made in this case.

CATS said the alleged suspect reportedly departed the bus and left the scene before the arrival of CMPD. No other passengers or the bus operator were involved or sustained injuries.

Witnesses report to QCN that it appeared as if “multiple people rushed in to help.” The suspect was reportedly seen running through the Asian Corner Mall parking lot, which was directly next to the crime scene.

Scene of CATS bus stabbing on Sugar Creek Road. Queen City News

“Our thoughts are with the victim, and we express our sincerest wishes for their quick recovery,” CATS said in a statement.

CMPD will lead the investigation moving forward.