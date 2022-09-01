CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was seriously injured in a reported shooting at an uptown Charlotte hookah bar early Thursday morning, according to CMPD.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at the Fire House Bar and Lounge located at 320 W. Carson Blvd., the police report stated.

One of the victims, identified as a 36-year-old Charlotte man, was seriously injured in the shooting and transported to the hospital for treatment. A second victim, a 39-year-old Charlotte woman, was not injured in the incident, CMPD said.

A vehicle was also damaged during the early morning shooting. There’s estimated to be about $1,000 in damages, according to the police report.

Charges listed in this incident include; weapon law violations, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and damage to property. No word if any suspect(s) have been identified at this time.

*This article was edited to remove the names of the victims.