CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A search is underway for a suspect who police said shot a man nine times during an attempted marijuana purchase in the University City area, CMPD said.

The shooting happened at 8:24 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11, in the 10500 block of Atkins Ridge Drive.

As CMPD officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds lying in the road. Authorities said the man was at a home in the area to purchase marijuana.

As the man tried to leave the home, the suspect, another man, approached the victim’s vehicle and fired multiple rounds at him in what authorities believe turned into a robbery attempt.

The man was shot nine times, CMPD said. The man then got out of his vehicle and ran across the street to nearby homes in an attempt to seek help. Medic transported him to Atrium Health-Main with life-threatening injuries. His identity has not yet been released.

Anyone who may have information on this crime is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.