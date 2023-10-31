CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have identified a 22-year-old man who was shot and killed on Halloween night in east Charlotte.

CMPD said Camron Robinson, 22, was found shot shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31, in the 1000 block of Eaglewood Avenue. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Homicide Unit detectives and Crime Scene Search responded to the area Tuesday night to process the scene and collect physical evidence. Representatives from CMPD’s Operations Command, Victim Services, Medic, and the Charlotte Fire Department also assisted.

Robinson’s family has been notified of this death, CMPD said.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.