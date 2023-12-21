CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man who targeted elderly women in Charlotte through an online dating scheme has pled guilty to several charges he is facing, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced.

Texas resident Emmanuel Unuigbe, 41, pled guilty to conspiracy and money laundering.

From 2018 through 2023, an online dating scheme targeting elderly female victims in Charlotte and western North Carolina along with a Business Email Compromise Scheme (BEC) resulted in millions of dollars being deposited in bank accounts run by Unuigbe, authorities said.

He is also accused of setting up a business he presented as a transportation business but in actuality, it was related to money laundering, court records stated.

He faces up to 25 years in prison and is being held in federal custody.