CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Saturday afternoon, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s (CMPD) Sexual Assault Unit provided an update on multiple sexual assault investigations tied to the same man.

Officials say they are looking for a suspect who has committed several assaults, at least two of which were sexual assaults.

CMPD: Images of the suspect’s vehicle

According to police, the man followed the women, who were alone, with his vehicle. He then threatened them with a weapon to force them to leave with him.

The majority of the assaults happened in southwest Charlotte, near Archdale Drive, Nations Ford Road, Arrowood Road, South Boulevard and I-77.

CMPD says the latest assault happened the morning of Saturday, September 9, and have occurred “over the last several days”. Police have not said how many assaults occurred.

Authorities describe the suspect as a Hispanic man in his 20s or 30s and standing between 5 feet, 5 inches, and 5 feet, 8 inches. He has a medium build and was seen driving a silver or gray Jeep.