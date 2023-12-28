CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man wanted in connection to the murder of a 64-year-old man in east Charlotte earlier this month turned himself into authorities this week, CMPD said.

Matthew Cornelius Whitstyne, 43, turned himself into the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, Dec. 26, and has been charged with murder.

Whitstyne is accused of shooting and killing Rickie Burris, 64, around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, in the 7100 block of Snow Lane.

As CMPD officers got to the crime scene on Dec. 3 they found Burris who had been shot. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by officers.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Whitstyne is being held without bond at this time, according to jail records.