CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was sentenced for trafficking drugs from California to Charlotte on Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced.

35-year-old California resident Juan Laveaga will serve 24 years after pleading guilty in May to drug distribution charges.

Laveaga was arrested in February following an investigation into meth trafficking from California to the Charlotte area. Couriers for the suspect were caught by undercover agents transporting about 20 kilos of meth over the course of the investigation, court records showed. About 10 kilos of meth, 4 kilos of fentanyl, and two guns were seized from his California home during his arrest.