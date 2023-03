CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say 19-year-old Cody Carpenter went missing from a gas station in the 4000 block of North Graham Street.

Carpenter was last seen just after 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Mar. 23, 2023, wearing a red sweatshirt with a black Nike emblem, grey camo shorts, and black shoes. He suffers from cognitive impairment and may be lost or confused.

Anyone with information about Carpenter’s location is asked to call 911 immediately.