CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – There are a lot of signs from the Historic Elizabeth Neighborhood Foundation looking for a designation that will preserve the look for years to come.

But first, the proper paperwork is needed.

“The designation report includes a map of the proposed boundary, a survey, photos of each individual house, and a historical narrative talking about the growth and development of this area,” said Kristi Harpst, program manager for the Charlotte Historic District Commission.

The report is 381 pages long and discusses homes built as early as 1922 in the proposed 274-acre boundary.

If granted, there would be close to 2,000 buildings, sites, and structures under the new guidelines.

“It’s apparent they’ve put much heart and time into this, no matter how much we oppose it,” said Marc Tiegel as he addressed the commission.

Tiegel lives in the Elizabeth neighborhood; he feels the document preserves historic homes but leaves out the history of others.

“They also register the home of B. D. Heath, who has five sons who volunteered for the Confederate Army,” Tiegel told the commission.

Those living in the homes say it is about preserving the look of the entire neighborhood. Some say there are rumors that a developer wants to build an extended-stay hotel at 7th and Lamar, where two buildings were destroyed by fire in 2022.

“There’s a lot of history in this neighborhood, and it is being encroached upon by development,” said Kurt Knaak, an Elizabeth resident in favor of the designation.

Foundation members could not speak to the commission due to technical issues. The Charlotte Historic District Commission only votes to agree there is enough information for the state to award the designation.

Some say a delay gives them enough time for all voices to be heard.

“I think there is significant opposition within the neighborhood and not very much support for it, other than several articulate, well-prepared, loud folks,” added Tiegel.

The commission will keep the public comment portion of the meeting open until September 2023.