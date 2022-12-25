CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Many families woke up Christmas morning thankful to just have their power restored after an arctic blast with gusty winds prompted rolling blackouts and knocked down trees and power lines, resulting in widespread Duke Energy outages across the Carolinas.

Generators can be helpful when the power goes out. It is important to know how to use them safely to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning & other hazards. Install working CO detectors on every level of your home. CO is a colorless, odorless gas that can kill you, your family & pets. https://t.co/MzwEhRmQgh pic.twitter.com/bIDCV5oZ6g — Charlotte Fire Dept. (@charlottefire) December 24, 2022

Officials with the company on Christmas Day Sunday encouraged North Carolinians to continue to conserve energy as they work through ensuring the safety and reliability of the grid.

Extreme cold weather is creating unprecedented demand on the system. We're restoring customers impacted by emergency temporary outages and remaining storm outages. Please continue to conserve electricity without sacrificing safety. Your support can help keep power on for all. pic.twitter.com/60NmLXeYUe — Duke Energy (@DukeEnergy) December 24, 2022

Nearly 520,000 customers were without service Christmas Eve due to wind-related issues impacting the power grid, officials said.

Hundreds of flights in and out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport were canceled Saturday due to the extreme weather across the country.

From Selwyn Ave. in the Myers Park and Dilworth area to Douglas Drive in the Steele Creek area in west Charlotte, trees downed power lines knocking out power to many homes and businesses on the busy Christmas holiday weekend.

“It was a little colder in the morning,” said Dustyn Ordonez, as he walked with his friend in South End. “It’s been getting better but the wind is really bad. It’s just piecing cold.”

Crews were seen working in the area of Douglas Drive as a tree rested on power lines and across the street in the west Charlotte neighborhood. Other tree service companies were out providing estimates to homeowners. Energy officials confirmed on Saturday that they were doing rolling blackouts, however, they did not acknowledge the rolling blackout until after the blackouts happened and with no advanced notice, leaving some customers frustrated.

“Folks from Charlotte aren’t used to the weather this windy and cold,” said Air Force veteran, Kevin Gangadeen. “But it’s like everything else, you’ve just got to adapt and overcome.”

As of Sunday morning, Duke Energy was reporting approximately 8,200 customers who did not have power across the Carolinas.

Duke released the following statement to Queen City News Saturday.

Due to extreme conditions and demand for electricity on the electric system, Duke Energy is currently taking emergency steps to manage customer electric use. We are conducting emergency temporary interruptions of service to customers to extend available power generation and help maintain operations until additional power is available. These outages are temporary and rotated among customers and will continue until additional electricity is available and normal operation of the power grid resumes. We expect load shedding to continue until at least 8:30 or 9:00 a.m.. Load shed typically rotates outages in 15-30 minute blocks.

We understand how difficult an outage can be during extreme temperatures, especially during a holiday. And we also realize many customers experienced an outage from yesterday’s storm or may still be experiencing an outage. Our crews continue to work throughout the day to repair remaining outages from yesterday’s wind storm and we will return to normal operations from these temporary outages for all customers as soon as we are able.