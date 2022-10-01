CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — More than 9,000 Duke Energy customers in the Charlotte area were without power Saturday, and some of those outages were due to downed trees and power lines.

The City of Charlotte said for any downed trees, limbs, or any other emergency tree situations, please call 911 immediately. Officials said public trees are maintained by the city’s Landscape Management Group.

For any non-emergency calls, you can use the CLT+ app or call 311 (704-336-7600) if calling from outside Mecklenburg County.

How Charlotte responds during storms

Landscape Management said their first priority during storm response is to clear roads of debris to provide, at minimum, single-lane access for first responders along major thoroughfares and at priority sites such as hospitals, police stations, fire stations, and Medic stations.

Once these areas are cleared, Landscape Management will focus on clearing single-lane access on secondary roads and all-lane access for non-emergency vehicles. This includes driveways, sidewalks, bike lanes, etc.

Downed utility lines

Per federal safety regulations, city tree crews cannot work near downed utility lines of any kind. Debris clearing could be delayed due to coordination with utility companies, officials said.

Down trees and limbs requests map

Trees and limbs fall throughout the year, even in calm weather, city officials said. The map here displays downed tree and limb requests received in the past 14 days for trees that are blocking a road or downed trees/limbs in the city’s right-of-way.

The map does not include routine requests for tree maintenance.

CLICK HERE FOR REAL-TIME UPDATES ON CHARLOTTE’S DOWNED TREES, LIMBS, AND UTILITY LINES

