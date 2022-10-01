CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The remnants of Ian continue to pull away from the Carolinas Saturday. The heaviest wind and rain are over, but we remain in its circulation through the weekend.

Wrap-around clouds linger on Saturday. Expect mostly cloudy skies. A few showers could sneak in mainly north and west, but most of us stay dry.

Where did the City of Charlotte see the most rainfall during Ian? The City of Charlotte tracks the latest rainfall and creek data across Mecklenburg County through its Flood Information Notification System, also known as FINS.

City officials said this technology alerts local fire, police, emergency management, and Medic to the threat or actual danger of flooding.

It is a partnership involving the City of Charlotte, Mecklenburg County, and the US Geological Survey.

Across the City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County, there are 71 rain gauges that collect rainfall data, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services said.

Forty-six of these gauges send warnings to emergency responders. Mecklenburg County also has 52 stream gauges that collect information. Fourteen send warnings to emergency responders when issues arise.

Charlotte’s Flood Information Notification System (FINS) monitors the rain gage, the stage gage, the lake gage, and creek cams.

FINS – 24-hour rain totals

FINS – 24-hour stage totals

FINS – 24-hour lake outlook

FINS – 24-hour Creek Cams in the Charlotte area

