CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The former president of the South Mecklenburg High School Booster Club and his wife will spend years in prison for stealing more than $200,000 from student-athletes.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says this was a cover-up involving tricking the government by getting money meant to help struggling businesses during the pandemic.

The booster club at South Mecklenburg High School supports students on the field, but the former booster president and his wife played a different game that will put them in prison.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says Anthony Sharper and his wife, Deana, concocted a scheme to steal more than $239,000 from the booster club.

On top of that, prosecutors say Anthony Sharper got more than $200,000 in COVID relief money to cover the theft.

On Monday, Anthony Sharper was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison, and Deana got 21 months in jail for the fraud.

The couple has to pay back more than $500,000 combined, and both will be under supervised release for two years once they get out of prison.

The South Meck Sports Boosters sent Queen City News the following statement:

We are thankful for the investigators and prosecutors who pursued this case, seeking justice for students at South Mecklenburg High School. We’re pleased the case has been resolved, and that the South Meck Sports Boosters has been able to move on with its mission of supporting student-athletes.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Anthony Sharper was also involved in tax fraud for not reporting the embezzled funds on the couple’s joint tax returns.

Sharper is a certified public accountant. Queen City News checked the Secretary of State’s website.

Their records show that a licensing board suspended the business, A. Sharper CPA, PLLC.

The couple is out on bond.

The Bureau of Prisons will order them to report to prison later to begin their sentences.