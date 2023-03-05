CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Talk about a ‘High-End Heist.’

Queen City News needs your help to ‘Find A Fugitive.’ Several suspects were caught on camera ripping off some very expensive cars.

The theft happened at Adams Auto Group on Independence Boulevard on February 27th at about 2 a.m.

The suspects smashed the front door, then found the key fobs on a desk on the showroom floor.

They jumped into the cars, started them up, and drove right off the lot.

According to the police report, four cars were stolen with a total value of more than $300,000. The suspects drove off with a 2020 BMW 760i worth $109,000, a 2020 BMW 850i worth $79,000, a 2020 BMW 840i valued at $68,000, and a Maserati Ghibli S Grandsport worth $55,000.

“Yeah, they’re pretty high-end cars so we’re hoping someone recognizes the vehicles being driven in the area or they may have some insight or knowledge in reference to these individuals that committed this crime, said Det. Rick Smith from Charlotte Crime Stoppers.

This is the second similar high-end theft from an auto dealer in the past month. On Feb. 5th four cars were stolen from Rick Hendrick City Chevrolet on Independence Blvd. where the suspects broke in, found the key fobs, and drove right off.

CMPD says the suspects in the Adams Auto theft possibly were driven up to the dealership in an older model blue car that was captured on surveillance video. If you know anything about this crime, call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704.334.1600 or submit an anonymous tip to the P3 tips app on your phone. There is a cash reward for any info leading to an arrest.