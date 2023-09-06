CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — More than 20 guns and $1,500 were stolen from Smart Pawn & Jewelry in Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police reports show 26 handguns, $1,500 in cash, and jewelry were taken from the shop.

The armed robbery happened at 9:25 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at 3701 Monroe Road. When CMPD officers got to the scene, witnesses said three masked men entered the store, armed with guns.

Three people, a 48-year-old man, a 28-year-old man, and a 35-year-old woman, were ordered to stay on the floor while the suspects smashed display cases and stole the items before leaving in a light-colored van. So far, no arrests have been made in connection to this case.