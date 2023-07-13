CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A massive north Charlotte fire closed down North Tryon Street at West 24th Street Thursday night, according to CMPD.

The Charlotte Fire Department reported a structure fire at North Tryon and 26th just after 8 p.m. It’s in an area with several industrial buildings.

JUST IN |🔥 Massive fire on North Tryon shuts down road.



Here's what we know: https://t.co/Nsrc4kkcZ3



(📸 @CharlotteFD) pic.twitter.com/kML4O9vtKD — Queen City News (@Queen_City_News) July 14, 2023

Video from CFD shows flames and black smoke coming out of one of those buildings.

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

Police asked the public to avoid the area and seek alternate routes; no injuries were reported.