CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A massive north Charlotte fire closed down North Tryon Street at West 24th Street Thursday night, according to CMPD.
The Charlotte Fire Department reported a structure fire at North Tryon and 26th just after 8 p.m. It’s in an area with several industrial buildings.
Video from CFD shows flames and black smoke coming out of one of those buildings.
Police asked the public to avoid the area and seek alternate routes; no injuries were reported.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.