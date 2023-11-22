CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — This is the fourth largest parade of its kind in the country, but it’s the largest in the southeast region.

Wrapped in blankets and coats and drinking hot chocolate, Charlotte neighbors packed themselves along the 2023 Novant Health 77th Annual Thanksgiving parade route.

The parade began at 5:45 p.m. on 9th Street and ended on Good Samaritan Way along Tryon Street.

“We thought that would be, like, a good idea and fun to watch. Good to spend time outside and not just be inside, just like on your phone or something. So it’s good to just come out and watch the parade in person,” said Autumn Chase

Event organizers projected at least 100,000 people to attend the parade. For the third year, the parade took place on Thanksgiving Eve, rather than on Thanksgiving morning.

For Margot Guy and Lauren Bland, it was their first time enjoying the parade with their daughters performing during the opening of the parade.

“It’s really special. She loves to do ads that we love, you know, the city of Charlotte. And it’s just, you know, a really fun event for us to be,” Guy said.

“It makes it more personal. Yeah, it’s more I mean, it’s more meaningful to come out. I mean, obviously, the parade is fine, but it just. This is sentimental. It’s a good memory,” Bland said.

Charlotte neighbors enjoyed live performances on the main stage from the grandstand — as well as large floats, marching bands, and music.

“Well, this time of year is all about being with family, and it’s rare having two teenagers at times together and agree to do anything. But three was something and get us all together before celebrating time for our family tomorrow,” said Darius Chase.