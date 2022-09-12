CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather is now requesting the assistance of the State Bureau of Investigations to look into Councilman James “Smuggie” Mitchell’s legal right to serve.

This is due to his business dealings with Bright Hope Construction LLC, the parent company of RJ Leeper.

The DA’s office provided the following statement to QCN Monday:

“Upon Councilmember James Mitchell being administered the oath of public office, I have asked for the assistance of the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation to determine whether the status of Mr. Mitchell’s ownership stake in a firm that has a contractual relationship with the City of Charlotte can be confirmed—and whether that purported business arrangement is inconsistent with N.C.G.S. s. 14-234 (a)(1).

As with any criminal inquiry, a request for an investigation is not—in and of itself—a confirmation of the existence of criminal wrongdoing. In the meantime, we will not comment further while we await findings from SBI.”

Chris Swecker, former head of the FBI’s Criminal Division, said Mitchell’s business dealings are definitely an issue the DA needs to look into.

“Somebody needs to police elected officials, and [Merriweather] is the person to do it. The only other entity that could do it is the FBI. And you know that they need a referral from someone, as does the SBI in North Carolina,” Swecker told QCN in an exclusive interview on Monday.

Swecker has pursued investigations into corruption across the country, often involving politicians.

“You could fill volumes in a book about public corruption by elected officials. It happens at high levels; it happens at local levels, and it happens across the board. That’s why it has to be policed. And we’ve had some history of corruption here in Charlotte with our Mayor being convicted. And it’s, so Charlotte is no stranger to public corruption,” Swecker said.

Swecker was referring to former Charlotte Mayor Patrick Cannon, who went to prison for taking bribes.

Mitchell was previously accused of using his seat on the Council for personal gain when the North Carolina GOP filed ethics complaints against him in 2020.

Mitchell, who previously served on the Charlotte City Council, resigned to become the CEO of RJ Leeper in January 2021 and took on 25% ownership in Bright Hope Construction LLC.

He later stepped down as the CEO and, according to him, didn’t get rid of his 25% ownership. Then he returned to city politics, re-won his old at-large seat, and was sworn in on Tuesday night.

But his personal business dealings legally conflict with his role as a council member.

The state law says a city council member can’t own more than 10% of a company that does business with the City; Mitchell has told QCN numerous times he owns 25% of RJ Leeper’s parent construction company, which does a ton of interaction with the City.

Former Mecklenburg County Sheriff Irwin Carmichael (D) doesn’t see much of a grey area for this issue.

“There’s a law that’s on the books that is stating that you got to be 10% or less; that is the law right now; he’s likely in violation,” Carmichael said. “All we’re asking is that, tell us to tell us the truth. Okay. All you gotta do is show us documentation. Be transparent about this. And the voters deserve this. The taxpayers deserve this.”

QCN reached out to Mitchell and asked if he had a response or comment to Merriweather’s statement launching an investigation into his business dealings; he said: “I don’t.”